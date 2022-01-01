Teacher Created Resources "Critical Thinking: Test-taking" Practice Book for Math is ideal for grade 3 and contains 112 pages. It helps in critical analysis of text and to answer the test questions that are correlated to Common Core Standards. It contains test A that offers call-out tips on how to approach each question or problem, test B that provides fewer tips and test C that provides no tips. It also contains the answer key with explanations for why one answer is correct and the others are incorrect.

