Each flash card set contains a collection of fullcolor highinterest student cards as well as instructions and tips for the teacher or parent suggested activities and additional blank cards. Each card has a hole in the top corner that can be fit with a ring or string to help with organization and storage. Additionally each card has one corner that is shaped differently than the others. By lining up the nonrounded corners the flash cards can quickly be faced in the same direction. Flash card sets include either 56 or 62 cards and when applicable include answers in small print on the reverse side of each card.

0.4375 lbs