The entire class can have fun while practicing skills in language arts and math. Hand out all 37 cards. (Some players may get more than one card.) The student whose card reads, "I have the first card. Who has...?" begins. The student whose card has the answer to that question responds and then asks a different question. This continues until the person with the last card gives the final answer and then reads, "This is the end of the game!" Each box provides 4 sets of cards for 4 different games.