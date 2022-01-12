Hover to Zoom
Teatulia Organic Black Tea Bags
30 ctUPC: 0089553800275
Product Details
Rich, medium-bodied brew with a super smooth finish. It’s bright flavor with slight astringency stands up to the addition of milk and sugar.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Black Tea
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More