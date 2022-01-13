Hover to Zoom
Teatulia Organic Green Tea Bags 30 Count
30 ctUPC: 0089553800276
Purchase Options
Product Details
Indulge with sweet, grassy notes and a light finish.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Green Tea
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More