Teavana™ Beach Bellini Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Bags
12 ctUPC: 0076211134034
Product Details
Pineapple, papaya, mango, rose petals, and tangerine come together in this tropical blend that tastes like a splash of summer sunshine.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple Pieces , Orange Peel , Natural Flavors , Licorice Root , Pineapple Pieces ( Sugar , Pineapple , Citric Acid ) , Mango Pieces ( Mango , Sugar , Citric Acid ) , Papaya Pieces ( Sugar , Papaya , Citric Acid ) , Rose Petals , Citric Acid , Malic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
