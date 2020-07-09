Teavana® Mandarin Mimosa Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Sachets Perspective: front
Teavana® Mandarin Mimosa Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Sachets Perspective: back
Teavana® Mandarin Mimosa Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Sachets Perspective: left
Teavana® Mandarin Mimosa Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Sachets Perspective: right
Teavana® Mandarin Mimosa Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Sachets

12 ctUPC: 0076211134035
Product Details

Real mandarin orange peel, mango, papaya, and fruit flavors sparkle with lemongrass in this breezy, citrus-brightened blend. Inspired by everyone’s favorite brunch cocktail, it’s delightful whether served hot or iced.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apple Pieces , Orange Peel , Natural Flavors , Mango Pieces ( Mango , Sugar , Citric Acid ) , Papaya Pieces ( Sugar , Papaya , Citric Acid ) , Pineapple Pieces ( Sugar , Pineapple , Citric Acid ) , Licorice Root , Lemongrass , Marigold , Malic Acid , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
