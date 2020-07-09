Teavana® Mandarin Mimosa Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Sachets
Product Details
Real mandarin orange peel, mango, papaya, and fruit flavors sparkle with lemongrass in this breezy, citrus-brightened blend. Inspired by everyone’s favorite brunch cocktail, it’s delightful whether served hot or iced.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apple Pieces , Orange Peel , Natural Flavors , Mango Pieces ( Mango , Sugar , Citric Acid ) , Papaya Pieces ( Sugar , Papaya , Citric Acid ) , Pineapple Pieces ( Sugar , Pineapple , Citric Acid ) , Licorice Root , Lemongrass , Marigold , Malic Acid , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

