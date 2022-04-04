"A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean.

Born on the western bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high-quality recipe since 1944. Tecate Original is a full-bodied lager with a refreshing crisp malt flavor and a pleasant aftertaste – the way a Mexican cerveza should be."