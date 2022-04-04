Hover to Zoom
Tecate Cerveza Original Mexican Beer
12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008982690033
"A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean.
Born on the western bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high-quality recipe since 1944. Tecate Original is a full-bodied lager with a refreshing crisp malt flavor and a pleasant aftertaste – the way a Mexican cerveza should be."
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories141
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
