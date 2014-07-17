Hover to Zoom
Temptations™ MixUps Catnip Fever Flavor Cat Treats
16 ozUPC: 0002310011081
Product Details
Reward your cat with scrumptious playtime cat snacks that are 100% nutritionally complete for adult cat maintenance and that help to control tartar. Featuring a tempting mix of flavors, such as chicken, catnip and cheese, TEMPTATIONS MixUps variety cat treats are a great-tasting playtime reward. They're the perfect size treats for cat toys, so try placing a few inside a treat dispenser toy and watch your cat chase and swat away. Plus, at only 2 low calories per treat, your feline friend can enjoy the crunchy outside and soft center anytime.
- Under two calories per treat, these little goodies make the perfect snack or reward that can be given daily
- Crunchy outer shell helps to control tartar and support dental health
- No artificial flavors for an amazing taste your cat will love
- Includes three of your cat’s favorite flavors: chicken flavor, catnip flavor, and cheddar cheese flavor
- Value-sized, resealable tub
- 100% nutritionally complete and balanced healthy cat treats for adult cat maintenance