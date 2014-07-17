Reward your cat with scrumptious playtime cat snacks that are 100% nutritionally complete for adult cat maintenance and that help to control tartar. Featuring a tempting mix of flavors, such as chicken, catnip and cheese, TEMPTATIONS MixUps variety cat treats are a great-tasting playtime reward. They're the perfect size treats for cat toys, so try placing a few inside a treat dispenser toy and watch your cat chase and swat away. Plus, at only 2 low calories per treat, your feline friend can enjoy the crunchy outside and soft center anytime.

Under two calories per treat, these little goodies make the perfect snack or reward that can be given daily

Crunchy outer shell helps to control tartar and support dental health

No artificial flavors for an amazing taste your cat will love

Includes three of your cat’s favorite flavors: chicken flavor, catnip flavor, and cheddar cheese flavor

Value-sized, resealable tub

100% nutritionally complete and balanced healthy cat treats for adult cat maintenance