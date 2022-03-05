Students develop a concrete understanding of the concept of ten and patterning with these connecting train cars, each holding 10 Unifix Cubes. By filling the spaces and connecting the cars, children can see and feel "10 and some more," 20, 30, etc. These trains are also very good for use with Singapore Math activities. Includes ten cars, ten-frame spinner, 20 Unifix Cubes, and teacher's guide with games, teaching ideas, and assessment instructions. For individual or small group use.