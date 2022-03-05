Cottwest is the leading wholesale distributor of prek 8 learning materials and educational toys used by schools teachers parents and children Using ten frames can encourage subitizing help develop a sense of magnitude show one to one correspondence build number sense improve understanding of base ten and demonstrate strategies for composing and decomposing numbers Ten frames are a versatile tool for addressing individual state standards as well as addressing the ccss Great for developing number sense within the context of ten Includes 4 interlocking foam boards with 40 two color foam pegs Features . Ten frames foam. Set of 4