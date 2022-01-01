Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Tentacle Kitty Series Little One Moonlight Plush Collectible | 4 Inches Tall
1 EachUPC: 0070412927668
Purchase Options
Product Details
If you love kitties, tentacles, and cuddles then this Tentacle Kitty plush is for you! Adorable plush measures 4-inches tall. Pretty Moonlight black color scheme with glow in the dark ears, eyes and nose! Do not machine wash. Surface clean with a damp cloth. Collect and cuddle all the Tentacle Kitty colors and have a rainbow of fun!