Tentacle Kitty Series Little One Moonlight Plush Collectible | 4 Inches Tall Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tentacle Kitty Series Little One Moonlight Plush Collectible | 4 Inches Tall Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Tentacle Kitty Series Little One Moonlight Plush Collectible | 4 Inches Tall Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Tentacle Kitty Series Little One Moonlight Plush Collectible | 4 Inches Tall Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Tentacle Kitty Series Little One Moonlight Plush Collectible | 4 Inches Tall Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Tentacle Kitty Series Little One Moonlight Plush Collectible | 4 Inches Tall Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Tentacle Kitty Series Little One Moonlight Plush Collectible | 4 Inches Tall

1 EachUPC: 0070412927668
Purchase Options

Product Details

If you love kitties, tentacles, and cuddles then this Tentacle Kitty plush is for you! Adorable plush measures 4-inches tall. Pretty Moonlight black color scheme with glow in the dark ears, eyes and nose! Do not machine wash. Surface clean with a damp cloth. Collect and cuddle all the Tentacle Kitty colors and have a rainbow of fun!