Soybean Oil, Water, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Egg Yolks, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seed, Dehydrated Garlic, Hot Sauce (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Xanthan Gum), Tomato Paste, Paprika, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives), Propylene Glycol Alginate, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor), Polysorbate 80, White Pepper, Spice.

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible