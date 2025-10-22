Terry Ho's Spicy Yum Yum Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Terry Ho's Spicy Yum Yum Sauce

16 fl ozUPC: 0089426300202
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6

Product Details

The Best Sauce Ever, Japanese Steak/Chicken/Shrimp Sauce

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26.15%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium160mg6.67%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Water, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Egg Yolks, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seed, Dehydrated Garlic, Hot Sauce (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Xanthan Gum), Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Paprika, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives), Propylene Glycol Alginate, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor), Polysorbate 80, White Pepper, Spice.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More