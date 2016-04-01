Tessemae's™ Organic Lemon Garlic Dressing & Marinade
Our mom taught us to follow one rule: Always check the ingredients. Are you looking for a Paleo solution? Or do you just want the best mix of Lemon and Garlic salad dressing and marinade you can taste?
This is the one. The Original. Yeah, it’s gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, vegan, kosher, Whole30 Approved and Keto Friendly but that doesn’t matter to us because it just tastes good.
- Clean-Label
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- Keto
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- Sugar Free
*High Oleic Sunflower Oil, *Lemon Juice, *Extra Virgin Olive Oil, *Mustard (*Vinegar, Water, *Mustard Seeds, Salt, *Spices), Sea Salt, Garlic Oil.*Organic Ingredients
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
