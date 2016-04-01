Tessemae's™ Organic Lemon Garlic Dressing & Marinade Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Tessemae's™ Organic Lemon Garlic Dressing & Marinade Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Tessemae's™ Organic Lemon Garlic Dressing & Marinade Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Tessemae's™ Organic Lemon Garlic Dressing & Marinade Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Tessemae's™ Organic Lemon Garlic Dressing & Marinade

10 fl ozUPC: 0085548200604
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Our mom taught us to follow one rule: Always check the ingredients. Are you looking for a Paleo solution? Or do you just want the best mix of Lemon and Garlic salad dressing and marinade you can taste?

This is the one. The Original. Yeah, it’s gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, vegan, kosher, Whole30 Approved and Keto Friendly but that doesn’t matter to us because it just tastes good.

  • Clean-Label
  • USDA Organic
  • Vegan
  • Keto
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Sugar Free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium5mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*High Oleic Sunflower Oil, *Lemon Juice, *Extra Virgin Olive Oil, *Mustard (*Vinegar, Water, *Mustard Seeds, Salt, *Spices), Sea Salt, Garlic Oil.*Organic Ingredients

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More