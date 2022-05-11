Tetley British Blend Black Tea Bags Perspective: front
Tetley British Blend Black Tea Bags Perspective: right
Tetley British Blend Black Tea Bags

80 ctUPC: 0001115605450
Product Details

In the tradition of English Breakfast teas, Tetley British Blend delivers a rich, robust taste experience that's made from the world's finest tea leaves from Africa and India. The result: a captivating combination of perfectly balanced aroma and flavor. Try it the British way-add a splash of milk and sugar! It starts with tea™. Our round tea bags...Fast infusion and exceptional flavor release because they're made with Perflo paper that has 2000 perforations. More sustainable-no strings, tags or staples so there's less material to throw away.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2.48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Black Tea

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible