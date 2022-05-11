Tetley British Blend Black Tea Bags
Product Details
In the tradition of English Breakfast teas, Tetley British Blend delivers a rich, robust taste experience that's made from the world's finest tea leaves from Africa and India. The result: a captivating combination of perfectly balanced aroma and flavor. Try it the British way-add a splash of milk and sugar! It starts with tea™. Our round tea bags...Fast infusion and exceptional flavor release because they're made with Perflo paper that has 2000 perforations. More sustainable-no strings, tags or staples so there's less material to throw away.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Black Tea
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
