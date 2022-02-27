Texas Pete CHA! Sriracha Hot Chile Sauce Perspective: front
Texas Pete CHA! Sriracha Hot Chile Sauce

28 ozUPC: 0007550000525
Hot and tangy, with just a hint of sweetness, Texas Pete Sriracha is perfect straight out of the bottle or added to marinades and sauces. Use Texas Pete Sriracha as a flavorful addition to soups and noodles, or drizzle on pasta, pizza, hot dogs, and hamburgers.

Nutrition Facts
142.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tsp
Amount per serving
Calories108
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.98g0.09%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2903mg7.26%
Total Carbohydrate22.73g0.45%
Dietary Fiber2.1g0.5%
Sugar15.65g
Protein2.02g0.24%
Calcium15mg0%
Iron1.46mg0.49%
Vitamin A2773Number of International Units3.33%
Vitamin C4.8mg0.48%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chile (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt), Sugar, Garlic, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Celery and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Cashew and Cashew Products,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Barley and Barley Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products,Lactose,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Kamut,Fish and Their Derivatives,Oats,Spelt and Spelt Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

