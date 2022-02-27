Texas Pete Fiery Sweet Wing Sauce Perspective: front
Texas Pete Fiery Sweet Wing Sauce Perspective: back
Texas Pete Fiery Sweet Wing Sauce

12 fl ozUPC: 0007550010410
Product Details

Swap out your barbecue sauce with versatile Texas Pete Fiery Sweet. This unique blend brings the heat to the rich sweetness of molasses and honey.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium430mg18%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Texas Pete Hot Sauce (Vinegar, Aged Peppers [Peppers, Salt, Vinegar] Water, Xanthan Gum and Benzoate of Soda [To Preserve Freshness and Flavor]), Tomato Paste, Sugar, Water, Vinegar, Honey, Natural Butter Type Flavor, Molasses, Liquid Smoke, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder and Onion Powder.

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Rye and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Cashew and Cashew Products,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Barley and Barley Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Lactose,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Kamut,Walnut and Walnut Products,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Oats,Milk and its Derivatives,Coumarin,Spelt and Spelt Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coriander and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
