Ingredients

Salt, Sugar, Spices, Paprika (Color), Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Hot Sauce (Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Natural and Artificial Flavors. Contains 2% or less of White Distilled VInegar, Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil (Processing Aid), Silicon DIoxide (Processing Aid).

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Rye and Their Derivatives,Kamut,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Fish and Their Derivatives,Oats,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coumarin,Spelt and Spelt Products,Almond and Almond Products,Cashew and Cashew Products,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose. Free from Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

