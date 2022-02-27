Texas Pete Original Dust Dry Seasoning Perspective: front
Texas Pete Original Dust Dry Seasoning

10 ozUPC: 0007550041106
Product Details

We've taken the bold, balanced flavor of Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce and created Texas Pete Original Dust Dry Seasoning to bring even more versatility to your menu.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
350.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp.
Amount per serving
Calories262
% Daily value*
Total Fat5.4g0.07%
Saturated Fat1g0.04%
Cholesterol0.1mg0%
Sodium12687.3mg4.28%
Total Carbohydrate46.7g0.13%
Sugar26.7g0%
Protein3.9g0.06%
Calcium69.8mg0.06%
Iron5.6mg0.25%
Vitamin A14487.7Number of International Units2.34%
Vitamin C14.2mg0.19%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salt, Sugar, Spices, Paprika (Color), Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Hot Sauce (Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Natural and Artificial Flavors. Contains 2% or less of White Distilled VInegar, Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil (Processing Aid), Silicon DIoxide (Processing Aid).

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Rye and Their Derivatives,Kamut,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Fish and Their Derivatives,Oats,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coumarin,Spelt and Spelt Products,Almond and Almond Products,Cashew and Cashew Products,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose. Free from Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
