Ingredients

Vinegar, Aged Peppers (Peppers, Salt, Vinegar), Water, Xanthan Gum and Benzoate of Sode (To Preserve Freshness and Flavor)

Allergen Info

May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Almond and Almond Products,Cashew and Cashew Products,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Barley and Barley Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Lactose,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Kamut,Walnut and Walnut Products,Fish and Their Derivatives,Oats,Spelt and Spelt Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.