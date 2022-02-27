Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce Perspective: left
Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce Perspective: right
Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce

64 fl ozUPC: 0007550000046
Product Details

Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce adds epic flavor to just about any food, without smothering it with heat.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tsp.
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vinegar, Aged Peppers (Peppers, Salt, Vinegar), Water, Xanthan Gum and Benzoate of Sode (To Preserve Freshness and Flavor)

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Almond and Almond Products,Cashew and Cashew Products,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Barley and Barley Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Lactose,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Kamut,Walnut and Walnut Products,Fish and Their Derivatives,Oats,Spelt and Spelt Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
