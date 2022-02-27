Texas Pete Sabor Mexican-Style Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Texas Pete Sabor Mexican-Style Hot Sauce

5 fl ozUPC: 0007550000640
Sabor by Texas Pete® Mexican-Style Hot Sauce is a blend of Texas Pete® Garlic Hot Sauce with a kick of flavorful spice blends that lend to a unique vibrant and spicy flavor.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium95mg3.96%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Texas Pete Sauteed Garlic Hot Sauce (Vinegar, Aged Peppers (Peppers, Salt, Vinegar), Water, Xanthan Gum, Benzoate of Soda [To Preserve Freshness and Flavor], Sauteed Garlic Flavor), Chili Powder, Cumin, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
