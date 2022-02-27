Texas Pete Sauteed Garlic Flavor Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Texas Pete Sauteed Garlic Flavor Hot Sauce

6 fl ozUPC: 0007550030001
Product Details

Our Garlic Hot Sauce has the same great flavor you know and love from Texas Pete® Original Hot Sauce made with sauteed garlic flavor. Goes great with pizza, spaghetti, tacos, wings-anything that you would eat with hot sauce that would also benefit from a subtle garlic flavor.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
35.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tsp
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vinegar, Aged Peppers (Peppers, Salt, Vinegar), Water, Xanthan Gum and Benzoate of Soda (To Preserve Freshness and Flavor), Sauteed Garlic Flavor

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Almond and Almond Products,Cashew and Cashew Products,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Barley and Barley Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Lactose,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Kamut,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Oats,Spelt and Spelt Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS.

Disclaimer
