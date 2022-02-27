Texas Pete Sauteed Garlic Flavor Hot Sauce
Product Details
Our Garlic Hot Sauce has the same great flavor you know and love from Texas Pete® Original Hot Sauce made with sauteed garlic flavor. Goes great with pizza, spaghetti, tacos, wings-anything that you would eat with hot sauce that would also benefit from a subtle garlic flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vinegar, Aged Peppers (Peppers, Salt, Vinegar), Water, Xanthan Gum and Benzoate of Soda (To Preserve Freshness and Flavor), Sauteed Garlic Flavor
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Almond and Almond Products,Cashew and Cashew Products,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Barley and Barley Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Lactose,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products,Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Kamut,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Oats,Spelt and Spelt Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS.
Disclaimer
