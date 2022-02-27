Texas Pete Seafood Cocktail Sauce Perspective: front
Texas Pete Seafood Cocktail Sauce Perspective: back
Texas Pete Seafood Cocktail Sauce

12 fl ozUPC: 0007550000005
Made with real, fresh horseradish, this sauce is a must for shrimp, fish, scallops, and all your favorite treats from the sea. The sweet tomato flavor is perfectly complemented by the unmistakeable zing of fresh horseradish.

Nutrition Facts
6.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste, Fresh Horseradish, Sugar, Vinegar, Hot Sauce (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Xanthan Gum and Benzoate of Soda (to preserve freshness and flavor), Salt Benzoate of Soda (Preservative), Garlic Powder, Spices, Onion Powder, Citric Acid

May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Walnut and Walnut Products,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Oats,Shellfish,Spelt and Spelt Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products.

