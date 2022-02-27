Texas Pete Seafood Cocktail Sauce
Product Details
Made with real, fresh horseradish, this sauce is a must for shrimp, fish, scallops, and all your favorite treats from the sea. The sweet tomato flavor is perfectly complemented by the unmistakeable zing of fresh horseradish.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste, Fresh Horseradish, Sugar, Vinegar, Hot Sauce (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Xanthan Gum and Benzoate of Soda (to preserve freshness and flavor), Salt Benzoate of Soda (Preservative), Garlic Powder, Spices, Onion Powder, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Walnut and Walnut Products,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Oats,Shellfish,Spelt and Spelt Products,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products.
Disclaimer
