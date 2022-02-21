Ingredients

Chile (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt), Sugar, Garlic, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness and Flavor), Sodium Bisulfite (To Preserve Freshness)

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

