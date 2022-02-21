Texas Pete Sriracha Cha Hot Chile Sauce Perspective: front
Texas Pete Sriracha Cha Hot Chile Sauce Perspective: back
Texas Pete Sriracha Cha Hot Chile Sauce

18 ozUPC: 0007550000520
Product Details

Hot and tangy, with just a hint of sweetness, Texas Pete Sriracha is perfect straight our of the bottle or added to marinades and sauces. Use Texas Pete Sriracha as a flavorful additionto soups and noodles, or drizzle on pasta, pizza, hot dogs, and hamburgers for the ideal spicy flavor tha teveryone loves - in the kitchen or on the table.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium18mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chile (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt), Sugar, Garlic, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness and Flavor), Sodium Bisulfite (To Preserve Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
