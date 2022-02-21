Texas Pete Sriracha Cha Hot Chile Sauce
Product Details
Hot and tangy, with just a hint of sweetness, Texas Pete Sriracha is perfect straight our of the bottle or added to marinades and sauces. Use Texas Pete Sriracha as a flavorful additionto soups and noodles, or drizzle on pasta, pizza, hot dogs, and hamburgers for the ideal spicy flavor tha teveryone loves - in the kitchen or on the table.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chile (Peppers, Vinegar, Salt), Sugar, Garlic, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness and Flavor), Sodium Bisulfite (To Preserve Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
