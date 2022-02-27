Hover to Zoom
Texas Pete Traditional BBQ Sauce
18 ozUPC: 0007550000145
Arbol chili powder and liquid smoke give Texas Pete® Traditional BBQ Sauce its rich, smoky intensity. Buttery, spicy, and slightly sweet thanks to the addition of molasses and cane sugar, our Traditional BBQ Sauce starts with a base of Texas Pete® Sautéed Garlic Flavor Hot Sauce and tomato paste.
- Gluten Free certified
- Not derived from any animal source
- Kosher certified ⓊParve