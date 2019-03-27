TGI Fridays Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites frozen Snacks
Product Details
Enjoy your TGI Fridays menu favorites at home with our easy restaurant-style appetizers. Ready to heat, TGI Fridays Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites are a quick and delicious appetizer or party food. Our TGIF breaded chicken breast bites are coated in a honey barbecue sauce. Packaged in a box for convenient storage, you can heat our chicken bites in the microwave or conventional oven. Store our 15-ounce box of honey BBQ boneless chicken bites in the freezer until you’re ready to prepare. Whether you’re craving chicken bites and wings, potato skins, spinach artichoke dip, mozzarella sticks, sliders or jalapeno poppers, TGI Fridays has frozen appetizers the whole family will enjoy.
- One 15 oz. box of TGI Fridays Frozen Appetizers Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites, containing about 4 servings
- TGI Fridays Honey BBQ Boneless Chicken Bites are a quick appetizer that’s simple to prepare
- Ready to heat in your microwave or oven
- Our TGIF breaded chicken breast bites come with a honey barbeque sauce packet on the side, allowing you to customize the amount of sauce on your chicken bites
- Ideal as an easy appetizer or party food
- Packaged in a box for convenient storage
- Store in the freezer until ready to prepare
- TGI Fridays offers a variety of appetizers such as chicken bites and wings, potato skins, spinach artichoke dip, mozzarella sticks, sliders and jalapeno poppers that the whole family will enjoy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken (Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast With Rib Meat, Water, Bleached Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Modified Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Gluten, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Extractives of Paprika, Spices, Chicken Broth, Sodium Phosphates, Maltodextrin, Carrageenan, Caramel Color, Yeast, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Spice Extractives, Chicken Fat), Honey Bbq Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Honey Powder [Refinery Syrup, Honey], Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Mustard [Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Garlic Powder], Salt, Modified Food Starch, Smoked Flavor, Caramel Color, Onion Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Corn Syrup Solids, Lemon Juice, Lemon Oil)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More