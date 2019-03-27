Ingredients

Chicken (Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast With Rib Meat, Water, Bleached Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Modified Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Gluten, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Extractives of Paprika, Spices, Chicken Broth, Sodium Phosphates, Maltodextrin, Carrageenan, Caramel Color, Yeast, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Spice Extractives, Chicken Fat), Honey Bbq Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Honey Powder [Refinery Syrup, Honey], Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Mustard [Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Garlic Powder], Salt, Modified Food Starch, Smoked Flavor, Caramel Color, Onion Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Corn Syrup Solids, Lemon Juice, Lemon Oil)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

