Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Green Curry Paste Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Green Curry Paste Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Green Curry Paste Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Green Curry Paste

4 fl ozUPC: 0073762800400
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Our authentic blend of aromatics including lemongrass, galangal (Thai ginger) and fresh green chilies combine with the perfect blend of spices to create Thai Kitchen's Green Curry Paste. Making authentic Thai cuisine at home has never been easier -- just add Green Curry Paste to your next stir-fry, soup base or marinade, or combine with coconut milk for a traditional green curry. Our gluten-free and dairy-free Green Curry Paste is suitable for sensitive and vegan diets.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green Chili Pepper, Garlic, Lemongrass, Spices, Salt, Shallot & Lime Peel

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More