Our authentic blend of aromatics including lemongrass, galangal (Thai ginger) and fresh green chilies combine with the perfect blend of spices to create Thai Kitchen's Green Curry Paste. Making authentic Thai cuisine at home has never been easier -- just add Green Curry Paste to your next stir-fry, soup base or marinade, or combine with coconut milk for a traditional green curry. Our gluten-free and dairy-free Green Curry Paste is suitable for sensitive and vegan diets.