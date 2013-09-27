Thai Kitchen Gluten Free Green Curry Paste
Product Details
Our authentic blend of aromatics including lemongrass, galangal (Thai ginger) and fresh green chilies combine with the perfect blend of spices to create Thai Kitchen's Green Curry Paste. Making authentic Thai cuisine at home has never been easier -- just add Green Curry Paste to your next stir-fry, soup base or marinade, or combine with coconut milk for a traditional green curry. Our gluten-free and dairy-free Green Curry Paste is suitable for sensitive and vegan diets.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green Chili Pepper, Garlic, Lemongrass, Spices, Salt, Shallot & Lime Peel
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More