Thai Kitchen® Gluten Free Red Curry Paste Perspective: front
Thai Kitchen® Gluten Free Red Curry Paste Perspective: back
Thai Kitchen® Gluten Free Red Curry Paste Perspective: left
Thai Kitchen® Gluten Free Red Curry Paste Perspective: right
Thai Kitchen® Gluten Free Red Curry Paste

4 ozUPC: 0073762800300
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Whip up an authentic Thai red curry, a spicy stir-fry, or a savory southeast Asian soup in no time with Thai Kitchen's Red Curry Paste. Our authentic blend of lemongrass, galangal (Thai ginger), and fresh red chilies combines with traditional spices to create a perfectly balanced, gluten- and dairy-free Red Curry Paste that you'll reach for again and again.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Spices (Including Red Chili Pepper), Garlic, Lemongrass, Salt, Shallot, Coriander Root & Kaffir Lime Peel

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
