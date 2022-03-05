Asian creations thai kitchen lite coconut milk provides a lighter alternative to dense coconut milks. Pair this coconut milk with fresh berries and bananas for a calorie-conscious and delicious smoothie, or create a creamy sauce for tossing pasta with this versatile milk. Keep stocked in your pantry to replace dairy staples in your diet.

Gluten free

Vegan

60% less fat and calories

Dairy free

Non-GMO Project Verified