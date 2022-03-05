Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Thai Kitchen Lite Coconut Milk
13.66 fl ozUPC: 0073762801160
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Asian creations thai kitchen lite coconut milk provides a lighter alternative to dense coconut milks. Pair this coconut milk with fresh berries and bananas for a calorie-conscious and delicious smoothie, or create a creamy sauce for tossing pasta with this versatile milk. Keep stocked in your pantry to replace dairy staples in your diet.
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- 60% less fat and calories
- Dairy free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (80 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Coconut & Guar Gum
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More