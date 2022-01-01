Thai Kitchen Unsweetened Coconut Cream
Product Details
Thai Kitchen® Coconut Cream is crafted to deliver pure decadence: Thai Kitchen Coconut Cream is made with only the highest quality ingredients for luxuriously thick and creamy texture and subtly sweet flavor, essential in true Thai cooking. By starting with the freshest, perfectly ripe coconuts that have been selected at harvest for their quality and flavor, Thai Kitchen Coconut Cream tastes the way it should—creamy and decadent. At Thai Kitchen, our purpose is to authentically deliver the aromatic essences, exotic flavors and abundant textures of Thai cuisine to your tables. Thai Kitchen Coconut Cream is made with no additives, preservatives or MSG added and is gluten free, dairy free and 100% vegan. There are 24/13.66 fl. oz. tin cans per case. Each 13.66 oz. can deliver approximately 13 delicious servings. Thai Kitchen Coconut Cream is the perfect alternative to coconut milk for extra-rich curries, incredibly moist baked sweets and delectable drinks.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
COCONUT, WATER & GUAR GUM.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
