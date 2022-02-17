Made from the first-pressing of coconut meat, Thai Kitchen's Gluten Free Coconut Milk adds richness and body to your curries, sauces, soups, beverages and desserts. Cook meals free of preservatives and chemical additives when you use Thai Kitchen’s delicately flavored Coconut Milk. An ideal milk or cream substitute for vegan and paleo diets, Thai Kitchen's small-sized Coconut Milk adds the touch of texture that will take your family dinners, smooth beverages and indulgent desserts to the next level.