Thai Kitchen Unsweetened Coconut Milk

13.66 fl ozUPC: 0073762801150
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Made from the first-pressing of coconut meat, Thai Kitchen's Gluten Free Coconut Milk adds richness and body to your curries, sauces, soups, beverages and desserts. Cook meals free of preservatives and chemical additives when you use Thai Kitchen’s delicately flavored Coconut Milk. An ideal milk or cream substitute for vegan and paleo diets, Thai Kitchen's small-sized Coconut Milk adds the touch of texture that will take your family dinners, smooth beverages and indulgent desserts to the next level.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (80 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coconut, Water & Guar Gum

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
