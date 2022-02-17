That's Asia Yellow Curry with Noodles Perspective: front
That's Asia Yellow Curry with Noodles

9.9 ozUPC: 0885099901239
Easy and convenient with authentic taste of Thai cuisine in just 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5pack (140 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium107mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Noodles: Water 55.2%, Wheat Flour 41.5%, Canola Oil 2.1%, Salt, Lactic Acid (E270), Sodium Phosphate (E339), Dl-a-tocopherol (E307) Ingredients Sauce: Water 35.1%, Coconut Milk 31%, Potato 10.5%, Yellow Curry Paste (Shallot, Garlic, Water, Curry Powder (Turmeric, Coriander Seeds, Clove, Nut Meg, Star Anise, Salt), Lemon Grass, Salt, Galangal, Red Chilli, Dried Chilli, Coriander, Ginger Cumin, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cinnamon) 8%, Onion 7.5%, Sugar 3.5%, Rice Bran Oil 3.5%, Salt, Sodium Carbonate (E500)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

