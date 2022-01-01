That's It Apple & Blueberries Fruit Bars Perspective: front
That's It Apple & Blueberries Fruit Bars Perspective: back
That's It Apple & Blueberries Fruit Bars

5 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0085039700457
All-natural snack fruit bars with only 2 ingredients: Fruit + Fruit.

  • Only 100 calories
  • Fat, Dairy, Soy, Nut & Gluten free
  • Zero added sugars
  • Free from the top 8 allergens

Fat Free
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium151mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Apples, Blueberries.

Free from Celery and its Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

