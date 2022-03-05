That's It Apple & Strawberries Fruit Bars Perspective: front
That's It Apple & Strawberries Fruit Bars

5 ct / 1.2 ozUPC: 0085039700463
Product Details

All-natural snack fruit bars with only 2 ingredients: Fruit + Fruit.

  • Only 100 calories
  • Fat, Dairy, Soy, Nut & Gluten free
  • Zero added sugars
  • Free from the top 8 allergens

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 bar
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar17g
Protein1g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apples, Strawberries

Allergen Info
Free from Celery and its Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
