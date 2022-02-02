Ingredients

ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, OATS, YEAST, BROWN SUGAR, SUGAR, RYE FLAKES, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF EACH OF: DRIED MOLASSES (MOLASSES, WHEAT STARCH), WHEAT BRAN, VEGETABLE OIL (CANOLA OIL OR SOYBEAN OIL), WHEAT GLUTEN, SALT, CARAMEL COLOR, CULTURED WHEAT STARCH, MALTED BARLEY EXTRACT, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, GUAR GUM, MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES, DEXTROSE, ASCORBIC ACID, ENZYMES.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More