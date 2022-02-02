The Cheesecake Factory At Home Brown Bread Wheat Mini Baguettes Perspective: front
The Cheesecake Factory At Home Brown Bread Wheat Mini Baguettes Perspective: back
The Cheesecake Factory At Home Brown Bread Wheat Mini Baguettes

2 ct / 10 ozUPC: 0003967737720
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous "Brown Bread" is now available to enjoy at home! Loved around the world, the sweet wheat baguette is a signature item of The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants. Enjoy the deliciousness in a variety of recipes, or on its own! Made with no artificial preservatives or flavors.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/2 BAGUETTE
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g4%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.86g
Monounsaturated Fat0.57g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg12%
Total Carbohydrate38g14%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar8g
Protein6g12%
Calcium90mg6%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin A0.024Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, OATS, YEAST, BROWN SUGAR, SUGAR, RYE FLAKES, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF EACH OF: DRIED MOLASSES (MOLASSES, WHEAT STARCH), WHEAT BRAN, VEGETABLE OIL (CANOLA OIL OR SOYBEAN OIL), WHEAT GLUTEN, SALT, CARAMEL COLOR, CULTURED WHEAT STARCH, MALTED BARLEY EXTRACT, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, GUAR GUM, MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES, DEXTROSE, ASCORBIC ACID, ENZYMES.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
