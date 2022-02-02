The Cheesecake Factory At Home Brown Bread Wheat Mini Baguettes
Product Details
The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous "Brown Bread" is now available to enjoy at home! Loved around the world, the sweet wheat baguette is a signature item of The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants. Enjoy the deliciousness in a variety of recipes, or on its own! Made with no artificial preservatives or flavors.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, OATS, YEAST, BROWN SUGAR, SUGAR, RYE FLAKES, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF EACH OF: DRIED MOLASSES (MOLASSES, WHEAT STARCH), WHEAT BRAN, VEGETABLE OIL (CANOLA OIL OR SOYBEAN OIL), WHEAT GLUTEN, SALT, CARAMEL COLOR, CULTURED WHEAT STARCH, MALTED BARLEY EXTRACT, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, GUAR GUM, MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES, DEXTROSE, ASCORBIC ACID, ENZYMES.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
