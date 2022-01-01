Features. The Coin Safe by SpyX is a new spy toy that every junior spy needs.. Keep your money safe from your enemies!. This safe counts every cent and even shows it on the LCD screen.. This toy helps your spy collect and save their money.. Only your junior spy will be able to open it up with the secret button.. SpyX provides junior agents with all of the gadgets and gear needed to spy like a pro.. Playing spy is a fun way for kids to use their imagination while learning valuable skills through role play.. This unique bank is best for ages +.. Collect all SpyX toys for the ultimate spy play experience.