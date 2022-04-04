From an exciting sustainable wine collaboration between musician Dave Matthews and winemaker Sean McKenzie, The Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine offers beautiful rhythm of aromas and flavors, resulting in an aromatic red wine with lots of character. With classic aromas of blackberry, plum, and cassis wrapped in rich flavors of toasted caramel and dark chocolate, this delicious red wine is ready for your dinner table. Aged for 18 months in oak barrels, this California red wine features cabernet sauvignon, malbec, merlot, tannat, and petit verdot grapes harvested from California's northern coast. This harvesting and aging process creates a harmonious red wine blend with well-preserved flavors and aromas. Each sip of this aged red wine offers tannins that lend well to its elegant and supple structure. Pair this red blend wine with grilled flank steak or grilled onion burgers for a beautiful duet, or enjoy a glass of wine on its own. To keep this California cabernet sauvignon's flavors singing, store this bottle of wine at room temperature, then chill for 30 minutes before serving. A Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing winery, The Dreaming Tree wine captures the spirit of California's wine country. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

