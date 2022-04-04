From an exciting sustainable wine collaboration between musician Dave Matthews and winemaker Sean McKenzie, The Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir Red Wine offers beautiful rhythm of aromas and flavors. This bright ruby red wine features ripe flavors and aromas of cherry, wild strawberry, caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak. Made with grapes that are cold-soaked and then fermented in pinot noir-specific yeast, this California red wine then is aged for eight months in oak barrels. With soft, juicy tannins and a complexity that is unique to pinot noir wines, this aged wine is perfect for enjoying with your next meal. Pair this delicious red wine with roast lamb, grilled salmon, and mushroom risotto, or enjoy a glass of wine on its own. To keep this California pinot noir's flavors singing, store this bottle of wine at room temperature, then chill for 60 minutes before serving. A Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing winery, The Dreaming Tree wine captures the spirit of California's wine country. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

