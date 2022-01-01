Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
The First Years American Red Cross Soft Tip Medicine Dispenser
1/CountUPC: 0007146307061
Purchase Options
Product Details
Giving liquid medicine to baby is no picnic, so you might as well make it as easy as possible! Featuring a soft tip that is comfortable in baby's mouth, along with a convenient measuring/travel cap, the American Red Cross Soft Tip Medicine Dispenser allows you to comfortably and accurately measure and administer medicine every time.