Colorful Cars artwork on both inner and outer cups creates eye-catching 3-D graphics. Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cooler longer, and the "sweat-proof" surface makes it easy to grip. The spill-proof valve is built right into the lid...no parts to loose! BPA-free. Dishwasher and microwave-safe.

Double-wall Insulation Keeps Drink Cooler Longer

Spill-proof Valve Built Into the Lid

No Extra Pieces to Clean or Loose