Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
The First Years Cars Insulated 7 Oz Sippy Cup
1 CountUPC: 0007146309530
Purchase Options
Product Details
Colorful Cars artwork on both inner and outer cups creates eye-catching 3-D graphics. Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cooler longer, and the "sweat-proof" surface makes it easy to grip. The spill-proof valve is built right into the lid...no parts to loose! BPA-free. Dishwasher and microwave-safe.
- Double-wall Insulation Keeps Drink Cooler Longer
- Spill-proof Valve Built Into the Lid
- No Extra Pieces to Clean or Loose