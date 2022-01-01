This four-piece set has a lot of character! Kids will look forward to meals with their favorite Disney friends, and you''ll love the features. Dishwasher/microwave safe and Made without BPA, the sectioned plate provides a perfect place for finger foods, while the bowl has deep sides designed to make scooping easier. The flatware is stainless steel for grown-up appeal with durable plastic handles that are easy to grasp. Matching at mealtime is fun!