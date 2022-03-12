Hover to Zoom
The First Years Soft Bead Buddies for Teething 3+ Months
1 ctUPC: 0007146301475
Product Details
This teether is a classic: brightly colored beads spin independently invite little fingers to touch and little mouths to bite. Patented ring-lock design allows beads to move freely yet ensures that they can't break loose. Soft, colorful and easy to grasp teething beads are fun to look at and turn.
- Parent Preferred
- Helps Ease Teething Discomfort
- Ring-lock Design for Safety