The First Years Soft Bead Buddies for Teething 3+ Months Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
The First Years Soft Bead Buddies for Teething 3+ Months Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
The First Years Soft Bead Buddies for Teething 3+ Months Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

The First Years Soft Bead Buddies for Teething 3+ Months

1 ctUPC: 0007146301475
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

This teether is a classic: brightly colored beads spin independently invite little fingers to touch and little mouths to bite. Patented ring-lock design allows beads to move freely yet ensures that they can't break loose. Soft, colorful and easy to grasp teething beads are fun to look at and turn.

  • Parent Preferred
  • Helps Ease Teething Discomfort
  • Ring-lock Design for Safety

Shipping & Return Information