The Sure Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub with Sling is a mommy favorite! In fact, it was voted BEST bathtub in BabyCenter''s Moms'' Picks 2014 awards. The tub''s deep ergonomic design holds baby better for bathing, with a mesh sling to provide extra comfort and support to cradle newborns. The form-fitting netting provides security, making bath time less stressful for both parents and baby. Once baby grows, they can sit up comfortably and have room to play on the toddler side.

