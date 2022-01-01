Hover to Zoom
The First Years Take & Toss Spill Proof Cups
6 ctUPC: 0007146301300
Reuse, toss, or recycle! Never again will parents have to worry about losing one of their child's sippy cups. Ideal for drinks on the go, these training cups are durable enough to use and reuse, yet affordable enough to treat as disposables. The easy-sip spout lids are spill-proof for easy traveling and are valve-free for easy cleaning. Plus, they are dishwasher and microwave safe.
- Ideal for Drinks on The Go!
- Dishwasher Safe
- 9 Months and Up