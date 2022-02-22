The Frozen Farmer Strawberry Sorbet Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
The Frozen Farmer Strawberry Sorbet Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
The Frozen Farmer Strawberry Sorbet Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

The Frozen Farmer Strawberry Sorbet

1 ptUPC: 0085002339801
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 25

Product Details

Light, fresh, and full of fruit, this mouthwatering sorbet captures the taste of summer in a scoop. Bursting with berries and no added sugar for a delightful treat that's full of flavor, with zero fat, dairy, or gluten!

  • Dairy free
  • Gluten free
  • Fat free
  • 70 calories per pint

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate80g29%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, ERYTHRITOL, CHICORY ROOT FIBER, POLYDEXTROSE, ALLULOSE, STRAWBERRY PUREE, STRAWBERRY JUICE CONCENTRATE, XANTHAN GUM, GUAR GUM, MONK FRUIT EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, BEET JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (COLOR), ANNATTO (COLOR).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More