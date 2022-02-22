The Frozen Farmer Strawberry Sorbet
Product Details
Light, fresh, and full of fruit, this mouthwatering sorbet captures the taste of summer in a scoop. Bursting with berries and no added sugar for a delightful treat that's full of flavor, with zero fat, dairy, or gluten!
- Dairy free
- Gluten free
- Fat free
- 70 calories per pint
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WATER, ERYTHRITOL, CHICORY ROOT FIBER, POLYDEXTROSE, ALLULOSE, STRAWBERRY PUREE, STRAWBERRY JUICE CONCENTRATE, XANTHAN GUM, GUAR GUM, MONK FRUIT EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID, NATURAL FLAVOR, BEET JUICE FROM CONCENTRATE (COLOR), ANNATTO (COLOR).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More