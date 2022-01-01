The Frozen Farmer Watermelon Sorbet
Product Details
The sweet, delicious taste of watermelon fresh from the vine is like a sunny, summer day all year round! With just the right balance of delicate watermelon and no added sugar, this flavor is 100% fruit with zero fat, dairy, or gluten for all the enjoyment and none of the seeds!
- 70 calories per pint
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WATER, ERYTHRITOL, CHICORY ROOT FIBER, POLYDEXTROSE, ALLULOSE, MANGO, APPLE PUREE, XANTHAN GUM, GUAR GUM, MONK FRUIT EXTRACT, NATURAL FLAVORS, WATERMELON JUICE CONCENTRATE, CORN STARCH, LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE, CITRIC ACID, BEET JUICE CONCENTRATE (FOR COLOR), STEVIA EXTRACT.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More