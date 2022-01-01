The Frozen Farmer Watermelon Sorbet Perspective: front
The Frozen Farmer Watermelon Sorbet Perspective: left
The Frozen Farmer Watermelon Sorbet Perspective: right
The Frozen Farmer Watermelon Sorbet

1 ptUPC: 0085002339802
Product Details

The sweet, delicious taste of watermelon fresh from the vine is like a sunny, summer day all year round! With just the right balance of delicate watermelon and no added sugar, this flavor is 100% fruit with zero fat, dairy, or gluten for all the enjoyment and none of the seeds!

  • 70 calories per pint

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate82g30%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, ERYTHRITOL, CHICORY ROOT FIBER, POLYDEXTROSE, ALLULOSE, MANGO, APPLE PUREE, XANTHAN GUM, GUAR GUM, MONK FRUIT EXTRACT, NATURAL FLAVORS, WATERMELON JUICE CONCENTRATE, CORN STARCH, LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE, CITRIC ACID, BEET JUICE CONCENTRATE (FOR COLOR), STEVIA EXTRACT.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
