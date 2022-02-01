Hover to Zoom
The Golden Girls 4-Piece Foam Figural Backpack Clip Figure Box Set Toynk Exclusive
1 EachUPC: 0007776485855
Product Details
Monogram adds to their collection of popular collectible 3D Foam Figure Keychains with The Golden Girls! This fun box set features all four leading ladies - Rose, Dorothy, Sophia, and Blanche - ready to kick back and eat some cheesecake wearing their evening attire. A Toynk Toys exclusive!