The Grandpa's Soap Co. Pine Tar Soap
3.25 ozUPC: 0001048600700
Purchase Options
Product Details
An Original Recipe Trusted For Generations
Ideal for showering, shampooing and facial grooming, this 3-in-1 wonder is made with natural pine tar oil to deeply cleanse, deodorize and moisturize from head to toe.
- Proudly Made In America Since 1878
- The Original Wonder Soap
- 100% Plant-Based Pine Tar
- Face, Body & Hair
- Hardworking Ingredients are the Heart of Our Natural Soapmaking Tradition