The Grandpa's Soap Co. Pine Tar Soap Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
The Grandpa's Soap Co. Pine Tar Soap Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
The Grandpa's Soap Co. Pine Tar Soap Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

The Grandpa's Soap Co. Pine Tar Soap

3.25 ozUPC: 0001048600700
Purchase Options

Product Details

An Original Recipe Trusted For Generations

Ideal for showering, shampooing and facial grooming, this 3-in-1 wonder is made with natural pine tar oil to deeply cleanse, deodorize and moisturize from head to toe.

  • Proudly Made In America Since 1878 
  • The Original Wonder Soap
  • 100% Plant-Based Pine Tar
  • Face, Body & Hair
  • Hardworking Ingredients are the Heart of Our Natural Soapmaking Tradition