The Grandpa Soap Co Oatmeal Soothe Bar Soap

4.25 ozUPC: 0001048600807
Purchase Options

Product Details

Soothing and smoothing organic rolled oats and colloidal oatmeal along with calming chamomile flower extract gently exfoliate and soften skin to replenish its healthy glow.

  • Simply Scented
  • Hardworking, Simple, Pure Ingredients are the Heart of Making the Natural Soapmaking Tradition
  • From Our Family To Yours
  • Organic Rolled Oats
  • Chamomile Flower Extract
  • All Natural 100%
  • Vegetable Base