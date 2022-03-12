Hover to Zoom
The Grandpa Soap Co Oatmeal Soothe Bar Soap
4.25 ozUPC: 0001048600807
Product Details
Soothing and smoothing organic rolled oats and colloidal oatmeal along with calming chamomile flower extract gently exfoliate and soften skin to replenish its healthy glow.
- Simply Scented
- Hardworking, Simple, Pure Ingredients are the Heart of Making the Natural Soapmaking Tradition
- From Our Family To Yours
- Organic Rolled Oats
- Chamomile Flower Extract
- All Natural 100%
- Vegetable Base