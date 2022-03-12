The Grandpa Soap Co Purify Rose Clay Deep Conditioner Perspective: front
The Grandpa Soap Co Purify Rose Clay Deep Conditioner
The Grandpa Soap Co Purify Rose Clay Deep Conditioner
The Grandpa Soap Co Purify Rose Clay Deep Conditioner

8 fl ozUPC: 0001048600853
Purifying Deep Conditioner

A refreshing formula with Rose Clay, Shea Butter, Avocado Oil & Olive Oil gently lifts impurities while nourishing every strand to restore balance and healthy shine.

Safe for color-treated hair.

Gentle enough for daily use.

Hardworking, Simple and Pure Ingredients are the heart of Our Natural Soapmaking Tradition.